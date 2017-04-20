Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Undergoes offseason surgery
Pierre-Paul underwent offseason surgery on his groin and abdomen to repair multiple injuries, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
Pierre-Paul is feeling better after recent surgery addressed four lingering injuries, but he remains uncertain about when he'll return to football activities. There's a chance he won't be ready in time for training camp, while the Giants may elect to proceed cautiously with their veteran defensive end since he's played just 20 total games throughout the past two seasons.
