Adams (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday in Washington

After landing on the Giants' injury report Thursday, Adams closed out the week with back-to-back limited sessions. The preceding wasn't exactly enough to forecast inactive status in Week 17, but the offense will nonetheless roll with Will Tye as the obvious No. 1 tight end. Due to the team's liberal use of the position, though, Larry Donnell will likely earn some snaps as well Sunday.