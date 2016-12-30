Adams is nursing a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Adams was limited in practices the last two days with the injury, and could be at some risk of missing his third game of the season. The reserve tight end has recorded no more than three catches or 27 receiving yards in any of his 13 appearances on the season, so he won't profile as a trustworthy fantasy option in Week 17 even if he's given the green light to play.