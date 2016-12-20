Casillas was absent from Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Casillas showed up on the injury report for the first time Monday, giving the indication that he was injured in Sunday's game against the Lions. If he is unable to suit up against the Eagles on Thursday, look for Keenan Robinson to see an increased role at weakside linebacker.

