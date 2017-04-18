Wynn signed his exclusive rights tender with the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of NJ Advanced Media reports.

Wynn visited the Patriots last week but will ultimately remain in the Big Apple, where he has spent his entire three-year career, playing mainly in a special teams role. Last season he recorded 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks through 14 games with the Giants.

