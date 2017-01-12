Giants' Kevin Norwood: Signed to futures contract
Norwood was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Giants, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Norwood has spent the past couple months as a member of the Giants' practice squad, and he'll have an opportunity to make the team's active roster throughout the upcoming offseason. After being drafted by the Seahawks in 2014, Norwood has recorded just nine receptions for 102 yards on 11 targets in regular season action since.
More News
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Released from injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Suffered hip pointer Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Won't return Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Scores against Titans•
-
Seahawks trade WR Kevin Norwood to Panthers•
-
Seahawks unveil inactives for Super Bowl 49•