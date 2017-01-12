Norwood was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Giants, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Norwood has spent the past couple months as a member of the Giants' practice squad, and he'll have an opportunity to make the team's active roster throughout the upcoming offseason. After being drafted by the Seahawks in 2014, Norwood has recorded just nine receptions for 102 yards on 11 targets in regular season action since.