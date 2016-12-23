Giants' Odell Beckham: Explodes for 150 yards receiving in Week 16 loss

Beckham secured 11 of 20 targets for 150 yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Taking on a defense that had often been victimized by outside receivers this season, Beckham avenged a four-catch, 46-yard outing against this same Eagles squad back on Nov. 6 with his second-highest yardage total of the season. He accounted for almost a third of Eli Manning's whopping 63 pass attempts on the night, and posted only his fourth 100-yard game of the season in the process. Beckham will look to replicate his success in a Week 17 showdown against a Redskins team that he torched for seven catches and 121 yards back in Week 3.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola