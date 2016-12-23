Giants' Odell Beckham: Explodes for 150 yards receiving in Week 16 loss

Beckham secured 11 of 20 targets for 150 yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Taking on a defense that had often been victimized by outside receivers this season, Beckham avenged a four-catch, 46-yard outing against this same Eagles squad back on Nov. 6 with his second-highest yardage total of the season. He accounted for almost a third of Eli Manning's whopping 63 pass attempts on the night, and posted only his fourth 100-yard game of the season in the process. Beckham will look to replicate his success in a Week 17 showdown against a Redskins team that he torched for seven catches and 121 yards back in Week 3.