Giants' Odell Beckham: Gets held in check versus Redskins

Beckham caught five of seven targets for just 44 yards in Sunday's 30-10 victory over the Redskins.

Beckham drew a lot of attention from Josh Norman and was able to produce a long gain of just 15 yards en route to an average of just 8.9 yards per catch. Despite this underwhelming performance, Beckham will finish the regular season with a career-high 100 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. His personal success has been directly tied to that of Eli Manning for most of the season, and the duo will need to get on the same page if the Giants are to make any noise in the playoffs.