Giants' Odell Beckham: Having fifth-year option exercised
The Giants will pick up Beckham's fifth-year contract option, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reports.
Beckham, a first-round pick in 2014, has accounted for at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each season since entering the league, making New York's decision to exercise his option an absolute no-brainer. Firmly in the NFL's best-receiver argument, Beckham will now be under contract with the Giants through 2018, and will likely ink a historic long-term extension before then. In the meantime, he'll welcome Brandon Marshall to the fold this season, when, along with rising second-year pro Sterling Shepard, New York's group of wideouts figures to be its deadliest since Beckham arrived.
