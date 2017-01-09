Giants' Odell Beckham: Multiple drops in wild-card loss

Beckham hauled in just four of 11 targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

Beckham started off the game with an 11-yard reception on his first target, but had a difficult time coming down with the ball thereafter, including on a possible touchdown reception in the first half. The Packers certainly did their part to make life difficult on the talented receiver as well, often bracketing him with double coverage. The end result was a frustrating afternoon for Beckham, despite the fact that he was the only Giants player with double-digit targets. Even though he produced a relatively modest four 100-yard outings in 2016, Beckham wraps up his third Giants campaign with a new career high in receptions (101), although his 10 touchdowns, while certainly impressive, were the least he's tallied in any of his three pro seasons.