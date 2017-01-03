Darkwa was off crutches Tuesday and has 4-to-6 weeks remaining in his recovery from December surgery on his tibia, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

When both Rashad Jennings and Shane Vereen required respites early in the season, Darkwa earned the first two starts of his career, but two residual effects were discomfort in his lower leg and no offensive touches after Week 5. Eventually landing on injured reserve between Weeks 12 and 13, Darkwa's subsequent procedure included insertion of a plate on his tibia, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Assuming he completes his rehab within the aforementioned time span, Darkwa will be healthy long before the offseason program kicks off in April.