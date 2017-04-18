Odighizuwa (hamstring) attended the first day of the Giants' offseason program Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

A little more than two weeks removed from indicating on Twitter that retirement was a possibility, Odighizuwa was among teammates Tuesday, lifting weights as the Giants kicked off a two-week period of strength, conditioning and rehabilitation. Apparently ready to continue his NFL career, he has a difficult path to playing time behind the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul (groin) and Olivier Vernon, hence Odighizuwa's meager share of defensive snaps (15.2 percent) last season.

