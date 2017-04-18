Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Attends Giants' offseason program
Odighizuwa (hamstring) attended the first day of the Giants' offseason program Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
A little more than two weeks removed from indicating on Twitter that retirement was a possibility, Odighizuwa was among teammates Tuesday, lifting weights as the Giants kicked off a two-week period of strength, conditioning and rehabilitation. Apparently ready to continue his NFL career, he has a difficult path to playing time behind the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul (groin) and Olivier Vernon, hence Odighizuwa's meager share of defensive snaps (15.2 percent) last season.
More News
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: May step away from football•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Sidelined Week 13•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...