Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Full participant Tuesday
Odighizuwa (knee/quadriceps) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice session, SportsNet New York reports.
Odighizuwa missed the Giants' last three games, but his full participation Tuesday indicates he's over his injuries and should be expected to play in Saturday's tilt against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Sidelined Week 13•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Getting to the QB•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Registers a hit and two sacks•
-
Giants DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa played 47 snaps in Week 4•