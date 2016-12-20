Odighizuwa (knee/quadriceps) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice session, SportsNet New York reports.

Odighizuwa missed the Giants' last three games, but his full participation Tuesday indicates he's over his injuries and should be expected to play in Saturday's tilt against Philadelphia.

