Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Ruled out Sunday
Odighizuwa (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers.
Odighizuwa's absence won't have too big of an impact on the Giants' defense, with Olivier Vernon and Kerry Wynn starting at defensive end.
More News
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Sidelined Week 13•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Getting to the QB•
-
Giants' Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Registers a hit and two sacks•