Perkins carried 21 times for 102 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Redskins.

Perkins received his largest workload of the season and responded by eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time in his young career while notching a new personal best in that category. He averaged 16 touches per game over the season's final four contests and appears to be gaining a slight edge over Rashad Jennings as far as the backfield split is concerned. Perkins appears set to play a sizable role for the Giants as they begin postseason play.