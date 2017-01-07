Giants' Paul Perkins: Likely starting RB on Sunday
Perkins is expected to start Sunday's wild-card contest at Green Bay, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports.
With veteran running backs present in Rashad Jennings and Shane Vereen, Perkins took a back seat early in the campaign, logging back-to-back DNPs to begin his career. As the weeks ticked by, injuries began to take their toll, as both Vereen (triceps) and Orleans Darkwa (tibia) landed on IR. Thereafter, Perkins slowly but surely worked his way into the RB rotation, splitting carries with Jennings for much of the second half. Perkins' run culminated with 21 carries for 102 yards in Week 17, or the first time a Giants back hit the century mark on the ground this season. Having said that, the going could be tough Sunday versus a Packers defense that ranked eighth against the run in 2016.
