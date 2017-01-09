Giants' Paul Perkins: Limited opportunity in wild-card loss
Perkins totaled 30 yards on 10 rushes and secured three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.
The rookie running back acquitted himself reasonably well, but his rushing opportunities were limited after the Giants fell behind by double digits in the second half. Perkins did receive double the touches of backfield mate Rashad Jennings, while also seeing two more targets through the air. The 2016 fifth-round pick came on strong in the latter stages of the season, rushing for 271 yards on 62 attempts in the final four games, and his starting assignment in New York's postseason game likely signifies that he heads into the offseason as the team's No.1 tailback.
More News
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Likely starting RB on Sunday•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Eclipses 100-yard mark versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Totals 77 yards of offense in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Leads team in rushing versus Lions•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Posts 45 yards in win•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Has modest game•