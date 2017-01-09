Perkins totaled 30 yards on 10 rushes and secured three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The rookie running back acquitted himself reasonably well, but his rushing opportunities were limited after the Giants fell behind by double digits in the second half. Perkins did receive double the touches of backfield mate Rashad Jennings, while also seeing two more targets through the air. The 2016 fifth-round pick came on strong in the latter stages of the season, rushing for 271 yards on 62 attempts in the final four games, and his starting assignment in New York's postseason game likely signifies that he heads into the offseason as the team's No.1 tailback.