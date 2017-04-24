Perkins said he isn't worried about the possibility of the Giants adding more talent at running back via free agency and/or the draft, NJ.com's Dan Duggan reports. "If I was making those types of decisions I'd be getting paid a lot more money," Perkins said. "Whatever Coach (Ben) McAdoo and (general manager Jerry) Reese decide is perfect for us."

Drafted in the fifth round last year, Perkins was required to finish his spring semester at UCLA and thus missed the Giants' offseason program, getting a late start on his preparation for the NFL. He eventually emerged as the Giants' lead back, finishing the year with 112 carries for 456 yards and 15 catches for 162 yards, even though he didn't get his first touch until October. With Rashad Jennings then released after the season, it appeared Perkins would get another crack at leading the backfield, albeit with pass-catching specialist Shane Vereen (triceps) likely also handling a key role. The Giants are now rumored to have interest in free agents Adrian Peterson and LeGarrette Blount, either of whom would step in as the favorite to handle early-down carries. Perkins seems to accept the fluid situation, and he'll at least have a full offseason program to get ready this time around, after completing his degree earlier in the spring.