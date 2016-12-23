Perkins garnered 68 yards on 15 rushes and secured one of two targets for nine yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Perkins led the Giants in backfield touches and produced with them, posting a career-high 68 yards on the ground. The UCLA product has now seen double-digit carries in three straight contests, and has averaged 4.8 yards on 26 rushes over the last two games in particular. He'll be counted on once again in a favorable matchup against the Redskins permeable run defense in Week 17.