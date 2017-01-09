Giants' Rashad Jennings: Clear second fiddle in wild-card loss

Jennings totaled 29 yards on five rushes and secured his only target for four yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The veteran tailback was actually more effective than starter Paul Perkins, but received half of the latter's rushing touches, while also seeing two less targets in the passing game. After opening the 2016 campaign as the clear-cut starter, Jennings eventually gave way to his rookie counterpart, who came on strong over the last four games of the season in expanded opportunity. Jennings thus finishes his third Giants season with the lowest yardage total (593) and YPC (3.3) of his New York tenure.