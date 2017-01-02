Giants' Rashad Jennings: Finds end zone in win over Redskins

Jennings carried 18 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Redskins. He also caught his only target for five yards in the 19-10 victory.

Jennings plowed into the end zone from two yards out in the second quarter and totaled his second-highest number of carries this season as the Giants ground out a win to eliminate the Redskins from postseason contention. While he was able to produce a useful day from a fantasy perspective, Jennings saw Paul Perkins produce 102 rushing yards on 21 carries as the Giants utilized both of their backs to help seal the win. Jennings continues to lose touches to the rookie, but the Giants seem likely to lean on both players in the postseason.