Giants' Rashad Jennings: Posts 44 yards rushing as secondary backfield option in Week 16

Jennings gained 44 yards on nine rushes and secured four of five targets for seven yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.

The veteran tailback gave way to Paul Perkins as the lead runner, but did provide much better returns than he'd mustered against the Lions just four days earlier. Jennings' 4.9 YPC figure was his best since back on Nov. 14 versus the Bengals. While Perkins has definitely begun to make his presence felt in the Giants running attack, Jennings still figures in for a relatively solid role next week against the Redskins' vulnerable run defense.