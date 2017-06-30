Ellison (calf) was able to run on the sidelines during June's mandatory minicamp, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports. "I anticipate him for training camp,'' head coach Ben McAdoo said.

Ellison sat out OTAs due to calf soreness so it's encouraging he was more active during minicamp. His issue never appeared to be all that serious in any case, but it still isn't certain if he'll be full speed when training camp rolls around next month.