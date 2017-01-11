Gould made both of his short field-goal attempts in Sunday's wild card loss to the Packers.

Gould took over early in the year for Josh Brown who was released and hit all 10 of his regular-season field-goal attempts and both of his ones in the postseason. He did miss three PATs, however, and none of his field goals were from beyond 50 yards. It's unclear yet whether the Giants will bring him back for 2017.