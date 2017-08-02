Giants' Shane Vereen: No practice Wednesday
Vereen didn't practice Wednesday due to "lower leg soreness," Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
What was deemed a "lower-body" injury Tuesday has been clarified as a sore lower leg, but the key here is Vereen taking a seat for a second straight day. On a positive note, he worked on the side with trainers, per James Kratch of NJ.com, so he may be approaching an appearance on the practice field soon. Once healthy, Vereen will be the primary pass catcher out of the Giants backfield.
