Vereen (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

After re-injuring his triceps in Sunday's win over the Lions, the Giants determined that Vereen wouldn't be on track to return before the end of the season and opted to shut him down permanently. The team added running back George Winn to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move, but most of Vereen's duties as the Giants' third-down back figure to fall to either Paul Perkins or Bobby Rainey.