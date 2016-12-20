Vereen will undergo surgery on his triceps injury, Seth Walder of the New York Daily News reports.

After supposedly completing his rehab from an injured triceps, Vereen returned from a nine-game absence in Week 14, only to aggravate the concern in just his second outing back in the fold, getting over a concussion in between that. He'll thus end his second campaign with the Giants with 33 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown, which was accompanied by a typical 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for 94 yards across five appearances.