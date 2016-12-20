Giants' Shane Vereen: Slated for triceps surgery
Vereen will undergo surgery on his triceps injury, Seth Walder of the New York Daily News reports.
After supposedly completing his rehab from an injured triceps, Vereen returned from a nine-game absence in Week 14, only to aggravate the concern in just his second outing back in the fold, getting over a concussion in between that. He'll thus end his second campaign with the Giants with 33 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown, which was accompanied by a typical 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for 94 yards across five appearances.