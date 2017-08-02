Giants' Sterling Shepard: Carted off practice field Wednesday
Shepard was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice with an apparent ankle injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard was in serious pain and emotionally shaken up while getting looked at by trainers on the sideline before being carted away, but it's still too early to determine the severity of his injury. The 2016 second-rounder figures to undergo further testing to assess the damage, while a severe injury could be in play here. If Shepard is ultimately forced to miss time, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris (shoulder) are among the candidates to immediately battle for the No. 3 spot at receiver behind Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.
