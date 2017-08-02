Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have escaped with ankle sprain

Giants coach Ben McAdoo believes Shepard sprained his ankle at Wednesday's practice.

McAdoo said Shepard was carted off the field as a precaution, though it sounds as if the second-year slot receiver was in quite a bit of pain, which likely means he'll need an X-ray to check for broken bones. A serious injury would be a huge blow to the New York offense, as the team heavily relies on three-wide formations and lacks proven contributors at the position behind its leading trio of Shepard, Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King both figure to get first-team reps in practice while Shepard is sidelined, and the Giants might also take this opportunity to get an extended look at Beckham and/or Marshall in the slot.