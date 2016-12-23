Shepard hauled in seven of 11 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles. He also gained two yards on his sole rush.

The rookie snared his third score in the last four weeks, securing a 13-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to close the Giants' deficit to 21-13 at the time. Shepard has been one of the bright spots in a solid season for the Giants, with 62 receptions for 653 yards and eight touchdowns. He's become an ideal complement to Odell Beckham, Jr., and a highly efficient red-zone threat. He'll be counted on once again in a pivotal Week 17 showdown versus the Redskins.