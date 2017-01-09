Shepard secured four of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The rookie got off to a strong start with receptions of 26 and 13 yards on the Giants' second possession, but he managed to haul in just two of his subsequent seven targets. Shepard was also guilty of some drops, which was one of the recurring themes in the wild-card loss. Despite the disappointing finish to the season, Shepard wrapped up his impressive rookie regular-season campaign with 65 receptions for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, and proved to be one of Eli Manning's most trusted red-zone options.