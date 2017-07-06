Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trying to improve YAC

Shepard is focused on improving his yards after the catch, Dan Salomone of Giants.com reports.

Shepard only dropped four passes while hauling in 62 percent of his targets as a rookie, but his YAC average of 3.9 was among the NFL's worst for receivers who primarily played the slot, putting him far behind the likes of Jarvis Landry (6.7), Jamison Crowder (5.8), Willie Snead (5.3) and Julian Edelman (5.2). Shepard's poor work after the catch limited him to 6.5 yards per target with a long gain of 32, likely contributing to the Giants' signing of Brandon Marshall and drafting of TE Evan Engram. Combining the offseason additions with his own probable development, Shepard figures to improve on last year's efficiency but will still have a tough time making another run at triple-digit targets.