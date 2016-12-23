Giants' Victor Cruz: Tallies season-high eight catches in Week 16 loss

Cruz secured eight of 13 targets for 84 yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran receiver turned in his most prolific performance of the season on a night when Eli Manning put the ball up a whopping 63 times. Cruz saw a season high in targets and converted those into the most catches he's notched in 2016, while also notching a 29-yard long reception for the second consecutive week. The production was particularly encouraging, considering that Cruz had not recorded more than one reception in any game over the last six. His veteran savvy could come in handy in what is shaping up as a pivotal Week 17 tilt versus the Redskins.