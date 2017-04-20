Giants' Weston Richburg: Undergoes hand surgery
Richburg had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his snapping hand, Seth Walder of The New York Daily News reports.
Richburg played through the torn ligaments for the duration of the 2016 season. He didn't miss time due to the injury, managing to start all 16 contests. It isn't anticipated that the offseason surgery will cause him to miss any practices or impact him at all once training camp roles around.
More News
-
Giants OL Weston Richburg happy to be back at center•
-
Giants new-look offensive line on display in OTA's•
-
Giants to have questionable players Week 10•
-
Giants list final injury report for Week 10•
-
Giants' Coughlin expects Weston Richburg to play Week 10•
-
Giants get good news on G Weston Richburg•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...