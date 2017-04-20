Richburg had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his snapping hand, Seth Walder of The New York Daily News reports.

Richburg played through the torn ligaments for the duration of the 2016 season. He didn't miss time due to the injury, managing to start all 16 contests. It isn't anticipated that the offseason surgery will cause him to miss any practices or impact him at all once training camp roles around.

