Tye secured four of seven targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The 25-year-old tight end gained a large chunk of his yardage on a 51-yard rumble on a catch over the middle in the second quarter, the longest reception of his career. The athletic Tye took over the top tight end job from incumbent Larry Donnell in 2016 and established a new career high in receptions (48) in the process. Given his success, he heads into the offseason as the clear-cut top option at the position for the Giants.