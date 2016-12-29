Tye (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Tye has dealt with an illness recently and was only able to go through portions of Wednesday's practice. However, he apparently felt much better Thursday, as he was able to take part in the full session. Tye should be good to go for Sunday's Week 17 tilt with the Redskins, so look for him to take on his usual role as the team's second option behind Larry Donnell at tight end. Despite matching a season-high of eight targets in Week 16, Tye has just one touchdown on the season and isn't a reliable fantasy option unless Donnell goes down with an injury.