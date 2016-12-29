Tye (illness) practiced in full Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

An illness kept Tye out of a portion of Wednesday's session, but he was able to handle every rep thrown his way one day later. Although he began the season as the Giants' backup tight end, he jumped to the top job in Week 4 when Larry Donnell sustained a concussion. Donnell regained the role for two games upon his return in Week 6, but after their bye in Week 8, he was usurped for good by Tye. Since the changing of the guard, Tye has earned at least 66 percent of the offensive snaps in eight consecutive contests, solidifying his spot within the offense.