Tye caught five of eight targets for 23 yards in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

Tye tied season highs in catches and targets during the game, but still came away with 25 yards or fewer for the 11th time in 15 contests. The second-year performer has been the Giants' most reliable tight end throughout the season, but still hasn't accounted for much, with just one touchdown and a measly 23 yards per game. The G-Men end the season with a Washington team that held Tye to 14 yards in Week 3.