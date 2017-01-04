Tye was targeted five times in Sunday's win over Washington, converting them into four catches for 47 yards.

Despite starter-level snaps, Tye has seldom been much of a threat this season, being held to three catches or less in 10 games and 25 yards or less 11 times. He heads into the playoffs on a comparative high note, with 13 catches in his last three games. Look for the Giants to try to keep him going as the Packers were one of just eight teams this season to surrender more than 1,000 yards to tight ends.