Coffee received reinstatement from the league on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Coffee played the 2009 season for the 49ers before unexpectedly retiring to enter Army Ranger training. He tallied 226 yards on the ground and a touchdown to go along with 76 yards through the air on 11 receptions in 14 games with the team. This lengthy of an absence is somewhat unprecedented, so it remains to be seen what type of interest team's will have in the Alabama product. He is still just 29-years-old without the wear-and-tear, so he figures to get a look from somewhere around the league.