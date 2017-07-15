Greg Hardy: 'Several teams' have expressed interest

"Several teams" have expressed interest in Hardy this offseason, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Friday on Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Floria. "Teams have shown interest, but nothing is imminent," Rosenhaus said. "I can't sit here and say I'm overly optimistic."

While it isn't clear if Hardy is anywhere close to getting another chance in the NFL, it doesn't sound as if he's a complete afterthought in league circles yet. The 28-year-old has a chance to display his talents Saturday night at The Spring League Showcase -- along with former NFL running backs Fred Jackson and Anthony Dixon -- and it'll be interesting to see if these supposed teams maintain interest in him after his performance.