Ford declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

After three highly productive years in Blacksburg, Ford heads to the NFL Draft as the Hokies' all-time leader in receiving yards (2,967) and touchdowns (24). Ford (6-2, 195) has an NFL frame and his game film shows an innate ability to adjust and high point the ball in 50-50 situations. That said, he did show some inconsistency with his hands at times, Still, Ford will be just 21 when he hits his first NFL training camp, which suggests that he is still just scratching the surface of his potential. He figures to be a top-10 receiver in the upcoming draft with the potential of being one of the first five off the board depending on his Combine and Pro Day performances.