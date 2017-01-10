Peppers declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Nick Baumgardner of MLive.com reports.

After redshirting his freshman season, Peppers became an impact player in all three phases of the game for the Wolverines over the past two years. Versatility was Peppers' calling card en route to becoming a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2016 as he played 15 different positions according to Sports Illustrated. At the next level, Peppers projects as either a safety or hybrid linebacker in the same vein as Arizona's Deone Bucannon. In any case, Peppers' athleticism and versatility make him one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft, but questions regarding where he fits best in an NFL defense will be one of the major story lines through April.