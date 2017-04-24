Peppers' urine sample was diluted at the combine, meaning it will count as a positive test, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peppers is the second player projected to be taken in the first round to test positive with a diluted sample in the past week, joining linebacker Rueben Foster. Projected to go in the latter half of the first round, Peppers could see his stock take a hit after a positive test, perhaps pushing him into the next round.