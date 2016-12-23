Colvin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Colvin injured his ankle last week, and the team likely determined he wouldn't be able to play over the final two games, hence the decision to place him on IR and open up a roster spot. His injury isn't expected to limit him during any offseason work.

