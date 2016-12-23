Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Headed to IR
Colvin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Colvin injured his ankle last week, and the team likely determined he wouldn't be able to play over the final two games, hence the decision to place him on IR and open up a roster spot. His injury isn't expected to limit him during any offseason work.
More News
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Unable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Will play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Out for remainder of game•
-
Jaguars' Aaron Colvin: Questionable to return•