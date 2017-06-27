Colvin (lower leg) missed the entire offseason program, Brian Jackson of WJXT Jacksonville reports.

Colvin, who landed on injured reserve after Week 15 due to an ankle injury, was seen wearing a walking boot during OTAs. However, it doesn't appear as if he'll be out of commission much longer, as Colvin is expected to be ready in time for training camp next month.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories