Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Inactive for Week 17 versus Colts

Hurns (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Colts, the team's official site reports.

Hurns will thus finish the 2016 campaign having sat out the team's final six games of the season with his hamstring injury. After a breakout 2015 season that saw him post career highs in receptions (64), yards (1,031) and touchdowns (10), Hurns' was unable to produce anything resembling those numbers in the current campaign while dealing with his injury and ineffective play from QB Blake Bortles.