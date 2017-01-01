Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Held scoreless for sixth consecutive week

Robinson caught five of 12 targets for 82 yards Sunday in Indianapolis.

Robinson was held out of the end zone for the sixth consecutive game to close out a disappointing 2016 campaign. While he finished with a respectable 73 catches, the third-year wideout's 883 yards and six touchdowns represented major steps back from a breakout sophomore campaign in which he totaled 1,400 yards and scored 14 times. That downturn in production coincided with a down year from quarterback Blake Bortles, but hopefully a new coaching staff will lead to better results from the duo in 2017.