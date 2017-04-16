Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Not too worried about extension talks

Robinson believes he has earned a contract extension, but he remains focused on the football side of things, The Florida Times-Union reports. "If we get something done, we do and if not, I have a big year coming ahead for me and I have an obligation to my teammates to play at a high level," Robinson said.

Robinson fell flat last season along with the rest of the young Jacksonville offense, with his receiving yards (1,400 to 883), touchdowns (14 to six) and yards per receptions (17.5 to 12.1) all falling off a cliff from his breakout 2015 campaign. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-round selection (No. 61 overall) carries a 2017 base salary under $1 million. An extension would give him long-term financial security, but the Jaguars probably aren't willing to pay him as an elite No. 1 receiver in the wake of such a disappointing season. If he waits things out and bounces back in 2017, the young wideout would be in a position next offseason to demand a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Also working in his favor, Robinson is one of the youngest players from the 2014 draft class, set to turn 24 just a couple of weeks before Week 1.