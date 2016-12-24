Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Season-high 147 yards in Week 16
Robinson caught nine of his 12 targets for 147 yards in Saturday's 38-17 win over the Titans.
Robinson topped the century mark for just the second time this season after doing so six times in 2015. The third-year wideout has regressed along with quarterback Blake Bortles, but both brought their A-game for this AFC South rivalry game. While Robinson has 68 receptions, he has managed only 801 yards due to a subpar average of 11.8 yards per catch.
